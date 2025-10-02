Exhibition of Rajendra Prasad's wash paintings opens at 'Kokoro' art gallery in Lucknow

Lucknow, Oct 2 (PTI) The delicate transparency of layered colours, dreamlike depictions of Radha-Krishna, contemplative images of Buddha, and vignettes from everyday rural life form the essence of artist Rajendra Prasad's latest solo show "Laukik–Alaukik", now open in the state capital.

Using his signature wash technique, the nationally acclaimed painter captures both the simplicity of village life and the depth of human emotions.

The exhibition, curated by Dr Vandana Sehgal, started on Wednesday and is currently on view at 'Kokoro' Art Gallery on the Jopling Road till October 8.

Prasad has brought alive themes from Indian rural life, landscapes and mythology. His works feature motifs such as the love of Radha and Krishna, the enlightenment of Buddha, and everyday village scenes, including women greeting the sunrise, combing their hair, getting tattoos, and fishermen casting their nets, according to a statement.

His paintings, inspired by Buddha, carry a mystical and philosophical tone, with recurring symbolic elements such as monks' alms bowls, saffron robes, lotus flowers and the Bodhi tree. "These," Prasad says, "add an additional layer of meaning to his art." Prasad's paintings are characterised by a softness and depth created through multiple transparent layers of colour. The style draws inspiration from Ajanta murals, Mughal miniatures, and Rajasthani schools, and possesses a dreamlike and timeless quality.

The wash technique, considered a fusion of tempera and ink-and-wash traditions, was first introduced in 1912 by Asit Kumar Haldar and Nandalal Bose in Kolkata and later developed at the College of Arts and Crafts in Lucknow. It was taken to the international stage by artist B N Arya, whose students, including Rajendra Prasad, Rajeev Mishra, Pushpa and Bhairav Nath, carried forward the legacy.

Over the years, Prasad has held solo exhibitions in India and abroad, including at Jehangir Art Gallery in Mumbai, Triveni Kala Sangam in New Delhi and Chitrakala Parishath in Bengaluru. He has also been honoured with several prestigious awards.

Prasad has contributed to art conservation, working with INTACH and preserving paintings of Rabindranath Tagore.

Described by peers as not only a "distinguished artist" but also "a dedicated teacher and conservationist", Prasad's artistic practice and contributions are regarded as a legacy for future generations, the statement read. PTI KIS VN VN