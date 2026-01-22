Exhibition of scale model of INS Vikrant inaugurated at Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) An exhibition featuring a scale model of India's first indigenously built aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, was inaugurated at Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya here on Thursday.

It was inaugurated by former Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar (retd) in the presence of Ashwani Lohani, the director of Prime Ministers' Museum and Library (PMML), the Culture Ministry said.

This scale model of the aircraft carrier was earlier presented by Admiral Kumar to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it said in a statement.

"The Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya today inaugurated an exhibition, highlighting the strategic importance of INS Vikrant, India's first indigenously built aircraft carrier, and its role in strengthening the nation's defence capabilities and maritime security," the ministry said.

INS Vikrant represents a historic milestone, symbolising the country's progress towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing under the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Built with approximately 76 per cent indigenous content, the aircraft carrier reflects the country's growing technological and industrial capability in complex defence platforms, it said.

The display of the scale model of INS Vikrant offers visitors contextual insight into the historical, strategic, and symbolic importance of safeguarding India's national interests and enhancing defence preparedness, the ministry said.

"INS Vikrant marks India's entry into a select group of nine countries globally capable of building an aircraft carrier, underscoring the importance of strengthening indigenous defence and Make in India weapon systems," the former Navy chief was quoted as saying on the statement.

Lohani said, "Such displays reinforce a feeling of national pride in visitors."