Exhibition of sculptures of Lord Ganesha opens at IGNCA in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) An exhibition of sculptures of Lord Ganesha, drawn from the collection of British art historian Lance Dane, was inaugurated here on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the Culture Ministry said.

These collections span from the 12th century to the 20th century, officials said.

Dane was a British art historian and collector who dedicated his life to the timeless values of art, it said in a statement.

The exhibition was inaugurated at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) and will be on display at the Darshanam Gallery until September 5.

The exhibition presents various forms of Lord Ganesha, as the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and the brother of Lord Kartikeya. It has been titled 'Vighneshwara Kutumb: Ganesh and His Family' by the Conservation Division of the IGNCA.

IGNCA President Ram Bahadur Rai emphasised the importance of introducing the younger generation to such cultural heritage.

"In this series, IGNCA has presented these sculptures from the Lance Dane collection. Acquiring them has been a matter of satisfaction for us. We are also bringing artworks from other collections to the public so that people can connect with the rich cultural heritage of the country," the ministry said.

