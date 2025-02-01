Exhibition offers glimpse of India’s 150-year history through photographs

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) An ongoing exhibition features Kanu Gandhi's rare photographs of Mahatma Gandhi, Raghu Rai's iconic 1965 image of traffic in Old Delhi's Chawri Bazaar, and Madan Mahatta's industrial and architectural photography that captures the emergence of modernism in postcolonial India, blending multiple disciplines to offer a glimpse into 150 years of India's history.

Held at the India Habitat Centre (IHC), the exhibition is part III of the "Self Discovery via Rediscovering India Series" and is organized by the Tuli Research Centre for India Studies (T.R.I.S.).

It showcases 300 odd photographs from the history of photography in India since the 1850s, featuring original and rare antiquarian and contemporary prints that capture India's diverse culture, the Himalayas, landscapes, architectural heritage, portraiture, the human-animal-nature relationship, early industrial projects, and significant moments in political photojournalism.

"Photography is an essential tool for education systems, and especially today, when the visual is not always prioritized in our learning and educational frameworks, it is imperative that institutions worldwide recognize the immense potential and power of visual media.

"Whether it’s cinema, fine arts, architectural heritage, or popular arts and crafts, all kinds of disciplines within the social sciences, humanities, and arts can be restructured to bring new purpose, joy, and reassessment of the last 150 years, and naturally, the last 6,000 years. Because all 6,000 years are still alive in the last 150 years," eminent archivist and founder of T.R.I.S. Neville Tuli told PTI The exhibition also featured a mix of popular and rare photographs of actors, filmmakers, and film shoots, including shots of actors Amitabh Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna from the 1971 classic *Anand*, as well as a whole series of photographs by self-taught photographer Nemai Ghosh documenting veteran filmmaker Satyajit Ray.

In addition to showcasing old and rare photographs from the archives, the exhibition also features New Delhi-based artist Prateek Arora's fusion of traditional Indian portraiture with a sci-fi universe created through artificial intelligence. Darogah Abbas Ali, Lala Deen Dayal, EC Impey, Colin R Murray, Edmund David Lyon and Ketaki Sheth are among the many photographers whose works have been showcased in the exhibition.

The visitors, impressed by the display, found the show to be one-of-its-kind.

"This is pretty unique; I never thought that such a thing existed. Mr. Tuli is also inspirational. He spent time with us and explained what his vision is and what he is doing — he is bringing cohesiveness to the Indian story, giving direction to where India started. I am thoroughly impressed," said Rishi Bhargava.

The exhibition will come to a close on Saturday.