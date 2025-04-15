Exhibition on developing vaccines during pandemic begins in Kolkata

Kolkata, Apr 15 (PTI) The National Council of Science Museums (NCSM) and Science Museum Group, London have joined hands to tell the story of the global effort to develop vaccines during pandemic.

Having started on November 15, 2022, the exhibition has travelled to Delhi, Nagpur, Mumbai and Bangalore already.

An NCSM spokesperson said on Tuesday that starting from April 15, the exhibition will be on display at Science City, Kolkata till September 30, 2025 and it is expected to reach out to more than 2 million people.

"The exhibition has been made possible with support from Wellcome, UK, ICMR, India and other research and scientific organisations in India. A specially designed Mobile Science Exhibition Bus will travel to nearby areas of Kolkata to raise awareness about the importance of vaccines in saving human lives," he said.

The exhibition “Vaccines Injecting Hope” inaugurated by Padma Shri awardee Prof Dr Balram Bhargava showcases an art installation commissioned by the British Council.

"The Covid-19 pandemic struck the unsuspecting world with terrible ferocity and swiftness in 2020-2021 and claimed huge casualties. But unlike such earlier outbreaks, the world was prepared to quickly devise a defence to this new virulent disease. Where vaccines took decades to be formulated, in this case, scientists of the world could, using modern techniques hitherto unknown and unused, devise several versions of an effective vaccine in less than a year of its appearance. The virus was overpowered," the NCSM said.

This exhibition tells the story of the creation of a modern-day vaccine and its many facets, with its human side, it said.

The exhibition has sections on ‘The Arrival of New Virus’, ‘Designing a New Vaccine’, ‘Trials, Results and Approvals’, ‘Scaling Up and Mass Production’, ‘Vaccine Rollout’, ‘Living with COVID’ and tells the story of the global effort to find new ways to develop vaccines at pandemic speed. PTI SUS NN