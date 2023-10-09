Exhibition on mental health issues in Delhi from Oct 11

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) A week-long art exhibition that attempts to initiate a dialogue and support for those facing mental health issues will be organised in Delhi from October 11.

Advertisment

'Borderline Me' by Taijasi Mishra is a collection of self portraits that attempt to showcase the complex thoughts, turmoil and myriad emotions of the artist.

"The exhibition is an attempt to start a discussion on mental health issues like borderline personality disorder, depression, anxiety, etc. and provide those who suffer from it a safe space and comfort to be able to openly accept and address such issues," a statement from the organisers said.

The gallery will be open from October 11-17 at Gallery no 4 in the Lalit Kala Akademi in the national capital.

The World Mental Health Day is observed on October 10. PTI NES CK