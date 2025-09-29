Exhibition on new criminal laws to be inaugurated by Union Home Minister in Kurukshetra on Oct 3

Chandigarh, Sep 29 (PTI) Haryana's Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Sumita Misra on Monday reviewed the preparations for the exhibition on newly implemented criminal laws, scheduled to be inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on October 3 in Kurukshetra.

She emphasised that foolproof security and logistical arrangements must be ensured for the smooth conduct of this event.

Misra said the exhibition will be one of its kind and will serve as a powerful platform for creating widespread awareness about the benefits of the new criminal laws in a highly innovative and engaging manner.

While chairing a meeting of senior officers at the Kurukshetra Development Board she directed them to work in close coordination and make meticulous arrangements.

She further issued necessary guidelines regarding the exhibition and inauguration ceremony, highlighting that the event is of national importance.

The exhibition, showcasing the major reforms in India's criminal justice system through the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023, would continue for five days, she added.

This will allow advocates, students, parents, and citizens to participate and better understand the transformative changes in the criminal justice system.

Misra directed the Kurukshetra deputy commissioner to designate IAS and Haryana Civil Services officers for ensuring overall coordination of the programme and also instructed that the law and order arrangements be rigorously monitored at every stage to facilitate smooth and secure conduct of the exhibition.

She also directed that the work related to all 10 stalls to be set up in the exhibition should be completed at the earliest.

According to an official statement issued on Monday, to ensure smooth arrangements, a 14-member committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of the inspector general of police, Ambala Range. The committee will oversee all aspects of planning, security, and execution.

Misra underlined that the primary objective of this exhibition is to educate citizens about the significant reforms introduced in the country's criminal justice system and ensure active public participation in this historic initiative.

She added that Haryana is the frontrunner state in implementing these three new criminal laws.

The review meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner, Kurukshetra, Vishram Kumar, IG, Ambala Range, Pankaj Nain, SP Kurukshetra, Nitish Aggarwal and other senior officers. PTI SUN OZ OZ