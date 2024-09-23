Exhibition seeks to revive historic bat-tala woodcut prints

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) An ongoing exhibition revives and reimagines the traditional 'bat-tala' woodcut prints of 19th century Calcutta, offering a dynamic platform for modern printmakers to blend history with innovation.

"The Tradition of Bat-tala & Other Practices by the Printmakers", currently underway at the India International Centre (IIC), is curated by well-known art curator Ina Puri along with Ananda Moy Banerji, Dattatreya Apte, Sushanta Guha, and Saurabh Singhvi.

It is organised by Art Magnum Gallery.

"Bat-tala woodcut prints encapsulate a rich yet overlooked chapter of our artistic heritage. This exhibition goes beyond merely revisiting history. It asks artists to reinterpret these traditions, embracing the past while pushing technical boundaries to present the art in a fresh, forward-looking light," Puri said in a statement.

The bat-tala tradition, originating under the banyan trees of Calcutta, once thrived as a hub for woodcut printmaking, featuring religious, mythological, and everyday life themes.

The exhibition brings together a vast array of practitioners, from veterans such as Somnath Hore, Sanat Kar, and Manjit Bawa to emerging artists like Debasish Mukherjee and Sujay Mukherjee, each of whom presents their unique interpretation of bat-tala traditions.

Besides seeking to bring the near-forgotten art form into contemporary discourse, the exhibition also challenges current artists to explore new technical dimensions in printmaking.

"Working with these young artists, I am struck by their boldness and innovation. The spirit of bat-tala remains, but their approaches are thoroughly modern and daring," added co-curator Guha.

A seminar where artists, scholars, and enthusiasts can discuss the future of bat-tala and contemporary printmaking in India will also be conducted on September 26.

The exhibition will come to a close on September 27. PTI MG BK BK