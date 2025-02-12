Exhibition shops gutted in fire in Vijayawada

Vijayawada, Feb 12 (PTI) Several makeshift shops in an exhibition here gutted in a fire that broke out on Wednesday, police said.

Vijayawada Two Town Assistant Commissioner of Police Durga Rao stated that a short circuit in a shed housing plastic items was suspected to be the cause of the blaze.

"They are saying the cause of the fire is a short circuit in a shed housing plastic articles. The fire accident occurred at the exhibition ground next to Sitara Centre," Rao told PTI.

However, he noted that the fire was brought under control and confirmed that there was no deaths or injuries in the incident.

Due to the intense heat some fire extinguishing cylinders kept at the exhibition exploded, police added.