Exhibition showcases artist Akshay Seebaluck’s works based on travels to Afghanistan

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) A solo exhibition by Indian-origin Mauritian artist Akshay Seebaluck at Lalit Kala Akademi here showcases the everyday lives of Afghan people and the mountainous landscape of the country.

The exhibition, titled ‘The Afghan Journal’, features sixteen paintings by Seebaluck, painted during his stay in Afghanistan from September till October-end.

Talking about his third project on the subject, Seebaluck said that he found the people of Afghanistan and its landscape fascinating.

“My experience in Afghanistan was pretty good actually. It was like an adventurous journey for me in Afghanistan and as I am an artist, I had a really good connection with the people. They were very kind and very supportive towards art. Normally I didn’t know that they like art or not. But I saw people being enthusiastic about art and artists,” Seebaluck told PTI.

He had also exhibited his artwork at the Afghan National Gallery before coming to the national capital.

Calling the essence of his works as the “interpretation of the misinterpreted”, curator Johny ML emphasised that “the human aspirations are same everywhere and the bonding of ordinary human beings without power or authority knows no boundaries”.

"As a curator I found that people everywhere are the same, they love art, they love artists. They would like to see how artists are creating works of art. There are 16 works and you can see how this artist has created not in a realistic style but in a kind of an expressionist style. He has a very unique style and you can see Afghanistan not as an exotic place but where real people live under real conditions,” the curator noted.

The exhibition will come to an end on November 28.