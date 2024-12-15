Exhibition showcases contrast in artistic styles of father-son duo Bireswar, Sureshwar Sen

New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) An ongoing exhibition highlights the contrast between the unique artistic styles of father and son, featuring Bireswar Sen's stunning miniature watercolor landscapes alongside Sureshwar Sen's dynamic modernist compositions of urban and rural life.

Currently on display at the India International Centre (IIC), "Father & Son: An Artistic Lineage", which was conceptualised by the late art historian BN Goswamy, features 85 works by the Sen duo.

It is curated by a distinguished team headed by art historian Ella Datta.

Be it a striking generational shift or the exploration of the remarkable fusion of multiple cultures of painting drawn from different parts of the globe, the one-of-its-kind exhibition can be viewed in many ways, according to the curatorial team.

"Up till the 19th century, in the family parampara, the paintings of father and son would be fairly similar, There would be a definite continuity with changes. But come the 20th century, here the rate of change was so stark that there was almost no meeting point at all. And that is what this exhibition is highlighting," said Prithviswar Sen, son of Sureshwar and part of the distinguished curatorial team.

While Bireswar (1897-1974) was famous for capturing the mystical beauty of giant Himalayas in paintings smaller than the size of a postcard, Sureshwar (1923-1980) was stylistically different from his father and made relatively large-format paintings with brushwork revelling in thick calligraphic lines.

For instance, Sureshwar's paintings from the 1970s 'Varanasi' series are characterised by bold calligraphic lines and expressionistic distortions, highlighting the architectural grandeur of the ghats.

Renowned art historian Alka Pande too was deeply impressed by the display of the father and son's works side by side, and emphasised upon the striking contrast between their artistic styles.

"This is a very important exhibition, particularly in the present climate where art is being commercialised to an industrial level...These are invaluable gems, both father and son. I am actually overwhelmed with both the works.

"Because, as I said, at this point to see such strong works. Bireswar said, 'they are like gems, like little jewels'. You can almost walk into them, whereas his son Sureshwar works, they are more out there. They are very powerful, very strong. They are very different... It is a beautiful juxtaposition and counterpoint to each other's language," Pande explained. The exhibition will come to a close on December 24. PTI MG RDS RDS