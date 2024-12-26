Exhibition showcases sculptures of diverse styles by master artists

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) From Vibhor Sogani’s cutting-edge stainless steel sculptures to the narrative depth of Neeraj Gupta’s marble creations, an ongoing exhibition, "The Forces of Imagination", promises to be a one-of-its-kind visual and emotional journey for art aficionados.

Organised by Delhi Art Society in association with Calcutta Sculptors, the exhibition at the India Habitat Centre (IHC) features over 100 artworks by 14 sculptors -- both master and budding artists -- redefining the boundaries of creativity and imagination.

It is hosted by Shibani Chawla, director of Chawla Art Gallery, and curated by art critic Nanak Ganguly.

Touted to be a rare event in the art world, dedicated exclusively to the powerful and tactile medium, the collection features transformative works crafted in bronze, marble, stainless steel, wood, and aluminum, offering visitors a visual and sensory experience.

"We have a blend of wonderful thought-provoking art forms from all the major regions of India and all the artists here have tried to attain peak in three most important materials of sculpting -- marble, bronze and stainless steel -- which are not only important from sculpting point of view but are also the only materials which are of importance for public art," said sculptor Neeraj Gupta, president of Delhi Art Society.

The list of participating artists include names like Tapas Sarkar, Ratan Krishna Saha, Somnath Chakraborty, Debabrata De, Subrata Paul, Barun Pramanick, Saumen Kar, Chandan Roy, Pabitra Ganguly, Narayan Lakshman, Bolla Srinivas Reddy and KR Nariman.

"In my career, this has been the most challenging as it has a huge number of sculptures, all diverse in style and genres. And my challenge was to weave them together in one singular space to bring out a cohesion and some meaning to the space that it has been showcased.

"The beauty of the exhibition is the way they have handled the material, and the material like Makrana marble, steel, bronze, and also, to some extent, some fibres are there.The handling is unique and also brings out a lot of aesthetic pleasure to the viewers," said Ganguly.

The exhibition will come to a close on December 31. PTI MG MAH MAH