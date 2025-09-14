Exhibition showcases unity of masculine, feminine energies

New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) Multi-disciplinary artist and designer Mahesh Sharma's ongoing exhibition, "NAR + NARI", delves into the timeless harmony between masculine and feminine energies, portraying the modern man and woman in unity rather than conflict.

Currently underway at Bikaner House's Living Traditions Centre, the five-day exhibition -- developed by Sharma over the past year -- presents his interpretation of symbolic balance, fertility, and the sustaining energies of the cosmic order.

"The concept began last year when I created a single painting inspired by 'Nar and Nari', woven together with the five elements of life. The piece received a lot of appreciation -- people connected with the theme and liked the color story -- so I felt encouraged to take the idea further.

"That initial spark evolved into a full exhibition, which is divided into four distinct sections," Sharma explained While the first section, titled 'Shiv Shakti', which draws inspiration from the earth and the concept of 'Nareshwar', features seven artworks where the masculine and feminine coexist in harmony, the second section section explores the idea of the 'Trimurti' -- Brahma, Vishnu, and Mahesh -- but reimprisoned through a modern lens, blending tradition with contemporary aesthetics.

Reflecting on themes of identity, duality, and harmony, the showcase presents a rich array of works -- ranging from paintings and sculptures to installations and aesthetic interventions.

"The fourth section is inspired by today’s younger generation and takes on a more three-dimensional, interactive form. For this audience, creativity often goes beyond traditional tools -- vision and inspiration matter more than just the paintbrush. With that in mind, I wanted to create something that resonates with them: bold, pop-art-inspired, and highly functional.

"This section includes modular pieces made with movable blocks, allowing viewers to change the composition daily. It is meant to engage and inspire across generations," Sharma added.

The exhibition will come to a close on September 17.