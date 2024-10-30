Exhibition showcases works of four master modernists in birth centenary year

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) Iconic works of F N Souza, K G Subramanyan, Ram Kumar and V S Gaitonde - the four pioneers of Indian modern art - reflect their curiosities and exploration at a new exhibition that is paying homage to the masters in their birth centenary year.

"The Four: Celebrating the Birth Centenary of Four Modern Indian Masters” is organised by the Progressive Art Gallery in collaboration with the Raza Foundation at Triveni Kala Sangam here.

The exhibition offers a rare opportunity to engage with works by Souza, Subramanyan, Kumar, and Gaitonde, who, though distinct in their style and vision, articulated a narrative of modernity deeply rooted in Indian culture and society.

Born in 1924 in different parts of the country, the four went on to establish an Indian modernity that, unlike the earlier Bengal and Madras School, spread farther and has inspired generations of artists.

"Our modernity was from the beginning, like our traditions, plural. So they are together but they are so different from each other. You may be a part of a movement, you may be part of a trend but what matters is as an individual artist you develop an idiom and you develop a unique individual vision which is what they did,” Ashok Vajpeyi, poet and art critic, told PTI.

He added that even though many of the artists died a long time ago they continue to remain relevant.

"The artists created a path of freedom, of daring, of courage, of imagination. Others followed. Not necessarily followed them, in fact, some artists have interrogated them, questioned them, departed from them but that is what it should be,” Vajpeyi said.

Souza, who was one of the founding members of the Progressive Artists' Group, challenged societal norms with his provocative works, exploring themes of sexuality, religion, and identity.

Subramanyan left a lasting influence on the Indian art landscape by fusing myth, culture, and social commentary in his work.

Gaitonde revolutionised Indian abstract art, creating meditative canvases that fused spiritual and philosophical explorations, marked by his distinct mastery of colour and form.

Kumar brought landscapes to life with emotive abstraction, offering viewers introspective spaces and a profound connection to nature and the human spirit.

"Their works are of artists who are creating a language, a syntax for the modern world. Souza spoke about the underside of existence in India, Subramanyan with his polymorphic portraits which are reflective of life on the streets, Ram Kumar with his muffled despair about the existence of the common man and Gaitonde with his emblazoned canvases which spoke of the radiant abstraction,” curator Yashodhara Dalmia said.

She added that these artists were "almost heroic" in creating a path in modern Indian art.

The exhibition opening was also attended by German ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann.

Ackermann said the four artists played an “enormous role” in the development of Indian modernity.

"India shortly after Independence gets its own modernity on the way, its own Indian style with all the individuality of artists, you see them with strong willingness to express themselves in a newly independent country and you feel that there is an Indianness in them which is completely unique and that is to be seen in this exhibition,” he said.

The show will come to an end on November 10.