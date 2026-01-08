Exhibition showcasing missiles, tanks marks 78th Army Day in Rajasthan's Jaipur

Jaipur, Jan 8 (PTI) An exhibition showcasing the Indian Army’s military equipment and history was inaugurated here on Thursday to mark the 78th Army Day.

The five-day event held at Bhawani Niketan College Ground on Sikar Road featured an array of military equipment, including missiles, drones, tanks, and weapons used in Operation Sindoor against terror camps in Pakistan.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma inaugurated the exhibition and took a tour of the display, where Army officers provided detailed information about the showcased weapons.

The exhibition aims to familiarise the public with the Indian Army’s role, valour and sacrifices.

A large number of visitors thronged the venue from the morning to view more than a hundred military exhibits, including advanced artillery systems, drones and tanks.

Among the key displays was the anti-aircraft gun, a light cannon used to target low-flying aircraft. According to the Army officers, this gun was used to shoot down drones during Operation Sindoor.

A 23MM Twin Barrel Gun was also part of the exhibition, and it was instrumental in shooting down approximately 10 drones during Operation Sindoor, they said.

Another major highlight was the BrahMos missile, a supersonic cruise missile weighing 3000 kilograms and with a range of up to 450 kilometres.

The exhibition also displayed a Pakistani tank, which was captured by the Indian Army during the 1965 war.

Another notable exhibit was a 1961 Mercedes-Benz that once belonged to Pakistan's Eastern Army Commander, General A A K Niazi. The car was brought to India as a trophy after Niazi's surrender in Dhaka on December 16, 1971, marking a significant victory in the Indo-Pak war.

Visitors also had the chance to learn about the bravery, sacrifice, and victories of the Indian Army, spanning from the 1947 wars to 2025.

The exhibition detailed important battles fought by the Indian Army, key rescue operations, India's contributions to UN peacekeeping missions and joint military exercises held in 2025. PTI SDA OZ OZ