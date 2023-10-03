Exhibition sites on lives of great personalities to be built in Rajasthan for Rs 18 cr

Jaipur, Oct 3 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved Rs 18 crore for setting up exhibition sites in four districts on the lives to showcase the lives of prominent personalities, the government said on Tuesday.

The Prithviraj Chauhan panorama will be constructed in Ajmer and Indira Mahashakti Bharat panorama will be constructed at Pokhran in Jaisalmer for Rs 5 crore each, it added.

Swami Atmaramji Lakshya panorama will be built in Jaipur and Rao Bikaji panorama in Bikaner at a cost of Rs 4 crore each, according to the official release.

All the work at the four selected places will be carried out with the Tourism Development Fund of the state, the statement said.

These exhibition sites will preserve the cultural heritage of the state and help the new generation learn about the great personalities of the state such as Swami Atmaramji, Prithviraj Chauhan and Rao Bikaji and the golden history of India, it added.

The chief minister had made an announcement in this regard in the 2023-24 budget. PTI AG RPA