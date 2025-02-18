Exhibition to document regional diversity, cultural symbolism of gamchhas

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) An upcoming multimedia exhibition here will document the regional diversity, craftsmanship and cultural symbolism of 'gamchhas', the traditional scarf worn by men in the Indian subcontinent and some Southeast Asian countries.

"Gamchha: From the Ordinary to the Extraordinary", hosted by Dastkari Haat Samiti, will showcase gamchhas at the National Crafts Museum and Hastkala Academy from March 1.

The gamchha, or gamucha, or gamusa, is often overlooked in India's celebrated handloom traditions. The humble, coarse fabric, traces its origin to the working-class communities' need for a practical, multipurpose cloth.

The unassuming fabric becomes a fishing net, a vegetable bag and makeshift belt in rural Bengal. In Bihar, it is an offering to the river goddess, while in Assam the pristine white gamosa is a symbol of respect.

The piece of clothing has been embraced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and filmmaker Anuragh Kashyap, of which the latter once paired it with a Dior suit at Cannes Film Festival in 2012.

The exhibition also aims to address the threats of mass production and cheap imports faced by traditional textiles.

"It is everywhere, yet no one notices it. It would be a shame indeed for both the Indian weaver and wearer to lose the Gamchha to mass industrial production or cheap imports. Neither an exotic Kanjeevaram, nor a feted Banarasi silk, the Gamchha, a fifty rupees worth of ordinary fabric that we see, yet unsee, will finally find the dignity it deserves," Jaya Jaitly, president of Dastkari Haat Samiti, said in a statement.

The exhibition, curated and designed by Suparana Bhalla of Abaxial Design Pvt Ltd, also includes art installations, design interventions and live demonstrations, exploring the fabric's multiple uses.

Bhalla's display of latticed bamboo and steel captures the twists and turns of the fabric and its inherent structure.

Architect and origami artist Ankon Mitra has used his technique, 'Oritecture', to create two spatial installations that re-imagine the gamchha from a simple 2D textile into multi-dimensional art.

The suspended installation will elevate the ubiquitous red and white chequered gamchha from a central to almost sacred object in a Bengali household, while another -- drawing an analogy from the countryside trees -- aims to explore the fabric's presence in the Indian culture.

The show will also include live demonstrations by craftspeople and entrepreneurs, displaying gamchha-inspired creations such as saris, fashion apparel, accessories, lifestyle products, and memorabilia.

The exhibition will come to a close on March 10. PTI MAH MAH MG MG