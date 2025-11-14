Exhibition to explore life though five photographers' lenses

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) An upcoming group exhibition, titled “Parallax: Five Lenses, One World”, will bring together the works of five distinct photographers who have explored how subtle shifts in perspective can transform the way the world is seen and understood.

Presented in partnership with Salam Balak Trust, Hahnemühle, and Museo Camera, the exhibition will open for preview on November 15 and be on public view from November 16 to 31 at Museo Camera in Gurugram.

It is curated by acclaimed photographer Dinesh Khanna, featuring works by Abhishek Hajela, Promila Bahri, Ravi Madan, Rahul Balyan, and Shruti Bansal.

“In photography, if you move your head just a little, the foreground shifts against the background, that’s parallax. It’s a simple idea, but it beautifully mirrors how people see the world differently.

"Each of the five photographers comes from a unique life journey, bringing their own lens, shaped by experience, curiosity, and emotion," Khanna said in a statement.

The exhibition delves into themes of perception and interpretation, highlighting how each photographer’s personal journey shapes the stories they capture.

Through images rooted in culture, identity, resilience and human connection, the artists reinterpret everyday moments as complex narratives.

For instance, works displayed by Hajela, an award-winning travel and wildlife photographer, seek to preserve emotion and fleeting stories.

“For me, photography has always been more than capturing a scene; it is about preserving a feeling and creating a dialogue between the seen and unseen,” he said.

Visual artist Bahri, known for her explorations of faith and identity, describes her practice as a balance of discipline and contemplation.

“Art for me is the pursuit of 'riyaz', the focused practice, and 'therav', the deep, quiet contemplation,” she explained.

The audiences, according to the organiser, can expect an immersive journey, encountering moments of stillness, humour, devotion, intimacy, and resilience -- "through five distinct lenses revealing hidden layers of reflection and human connection". PTI MG MAH MAH