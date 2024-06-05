Exhibition to mark 350th anniversary of coronation of Shivaji to open in Delhi on Thursday

New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) A special exhibition to mark the 350th anniversary of the coronation of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji will open at the National Gallery of Modern Art here on Thursday.

The exhibition will showcase a set of paintings depicting the life and legacy of the legendary figure.

"To commemorate and celebrate the 350th anniversary of the grand coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, a significant day in our nation's history, an exhibition titled Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj: Celebration of the 350th Anniversary of the Great Coronation is being presented at National Gallery of Modern Art, (NGMA) Jaipur House, New Delhi on June 6," the Culture Ministry said in a statement.

Union Culture Secretary Govind Mohan will inaugurate the exhibition on Thursday evening.

These larger-than-life and often mesmerising canvases have been drawn from the collection of Deepak Gore. Steeped in years of experience managing artist Jehangir Vazifdar's gallery, Gore's passion ignited during a 1996 visit to the museums of London and Paris, the statement said.

Witnessing the grandeur of European oil paintings, he envisioned creating a collection with a powerful, locally rooted narrative, it said.

The year 2000 marked the project's dawn. Partnering with the renowned father-son artist duo, Shrikant Chougule and Gautam Chougule, Gore set about on this ambitious journey. A pivotal moment arrived when their paths crossed with legendary historian Balwant Moreshwar Purandare, affectionately known as Babasaheb Purandare, the ministry said.

Babasaheb, an authority on the legacy of Shivaji, became their guiding light, meticulously ensuring historical accuracy in every detail, from the warriors' attire to the majestic recreations of palaces and forts, the statement said.

This monumental undertaking spanned years, culminating in a breathtaking collection of 115 masterpieces unveiled in 2016. Each canvas is a testament to Gore's vision, the artistic grandeur of the Chougule duo, and Babasaheb Purandare's invaluable historical expertise, it added.

The exhibition will run till June 21 and opens with a pivotal scene: a young Shivaji, barely fourteen, receives the saffron flag from his father Shahaji. This symbolic act signifies the birth of a dream, an independent Maratha kingdom, Swarajya, the statement said.

The narrative then pans through a series of major military and naval events. Out of which, the strategic genius of selecting the Fort of Raigad as his bastion, a constant backdrop that echoed his triumphs, is of striking significance, the ministry said.