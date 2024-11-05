Exhibition to show evolution of Connaught Place as political, cultural powerhouse

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) A new exhibition at Dhoomimal Gallery will showcase Connaught Place, the national capital's popular commercial and tourist hub commonly called CP, as the powerhouse of politics and cultural production.

Advertisment

Curated by Jackfruit Research and Design, "Joining the Dots: The Past has a Home in the Future" features the archival works from various institutions, including Mahatta & Co., Pablo and Richard Bartholomew, Alkazi Foundation for the Arts, Riten Mozumdar, and SL Parasher, alongside contemporary designers.

With archival imagery and artworks, and specially commissioned projects in textiles, ceramics, visual arts and sound, the exhibition celebrates the spirit and bond that artists, designers, and the people of CP embraced through the host gallery and other institutions.

"The Dhoomimal Gallery in New Delhi has been a hub for dialogue and artistic exchange. By combining the spirit of Connaught Place and its creative discourse, 'The Past has a Home in Future' showcases the place as a nucleus of politics and cultural production," Uday Jain, director of Dhoomimal Gallery, said in a statement.

Advertisment

Running from November 7 to December 7, this exhibition will aim to blend the spirit of CP and its enduring creative discourse, "offer a synchronic and diachronic narrative of the commercial hub and people".

Some of the artists participating in the show include Puneet Brar, Rema Kumar, Pooja Saxena, KP Reji and Guild Art, Chaal Chaal Agency, Anwar Chitrakar, Anandit Sachdev, Dhruv Vaish, Veda Raheja, Salwans, Rikhi Ram, Chatterjee & Lal + Ushmita Sahu, Gagan Singh + Chatterjee & Lal. PTI MAH MAH RDS RDS MAH