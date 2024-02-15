Exhibition traces goddess Kali's representations in paintings spanning centuries

New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) From Kali's earliest representations in paintings as described in the fifth century Puranic text, the 'Devi Mahatmyam', to the 21st century works of Indian modernists, a new exhibition depicts the goddess in her multiple avatars across regions.

Curated by Gayatri Sinha, 'Kali: Reverence & Rebellion' investigates the goddess' representation in art from mythological as well as modern perspectives, freed from ritual iconography.

In the making for over a year, the exhibition showcases the different aspects of mythology surrounding Kali from across India and depicts how different groups -- devotees, academicians, nationalists, tribal communities, marginalised and social collectives -- have perceived and co-opted her iconography.

Spanning multiple centuries, from the end of the 18th century to the works of modern artists in the 21st century, the exhibition's narrative also includes European portrayals from the early-colonial era, as well as works by unidentified Indian artists belonging to diverse miniature traditions.

"Kali has accumulated a rich history through her transformation over the centuries, commanding a strong hold over the Indian devotional and popular landscape. As a set of abstract principles, Kali stands for death, destruction, rejuvenation and power," Sinha said.

Divided into distinct thematic categories, the exhibition depicts Kali and her cohort in the opening section, highlighting Kali's antecedents as well as her location within the larger assemblage of the divine feminine.

In subsequent sections, Kali's depictions in popular culture from different parts of the Indian subcontinent is emphasised.

The show also features works by the likes of MF Husain, KC Pyne, PT Reddy, Nirode Mazumdar, GR Santosh, Nandalal Bose, K Laxma Goud and Satish Gujral, among others.

The 19th century Bengal pat and oil paintings, popular prints from across India, as well as ceramic figurines and glass paintings also feature in the exhibition.

The exhibition will remain on display till the end of March. PTI MAH MG MG