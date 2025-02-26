Existing forest, wildlife laws protect wild animals, not people of high ranges: Archbishop Pamplany

Kannur(Kerala), Feb 26 (PTI) Thalassery Archbishop Joseph Pamplany on Wednesday said that the existing forest and wildlife laws were aimed at protecting the interests of the wild animals and not the lives and livelihoods of the tribals and famers living in the high range areas of the state.

The Archbishop made these remarks referring to the recent and past elephant attacks in the Aralam farm area of this north Kerala district that claimed around 16 human lives.

Pamplany claimed that despite highlighting the plight of the tribals and the farmers of the high ranges, including Aralam farm, neither the Centre nor the state government was doing anything to protect the common people.

"Instead, swayed by the carbon funds given by big industries, deliberate attempts are being made to designate these areas as forest regions and silently remove the tribals and farmers living there," he further claimed while speaking at a private event here.

He further contended that it was a "sad and unfortunate truth" that the tribals and farmers in the high ranges have no rights under the wildlife laws.

"In such circumstances, can anyone be blamed for thinking that the governments are treating the tribals and farmers of the high ranges as prey and fodder of the wild animals?" he asked.

"The wild animals and the governments have the same stand with regard to people living in the high ranges," Pamplany added.

A tribal couple was killed in a wild elephant attack near Aralam farm on Sunday leading to tensions in the area.

The tragedy occurred on Sunday evening, when Velli (80) and his wife Leela (75) were trampled to death by a wild elephant while collecting cashew nuts at Aralam Farm, Block 13, Karikkamukku.

The government subsequently announced a compensation of Rs 20 lakh for the family of the deceased.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has also convened a high-level meeting on February 27 at the Secretariat to assess the measures taken to address human-wildlife conflict.