Existing laws sufficient to deal with mob lynching: Assam govt

Guwahati: The Assam Assembly on Tuesday rejected by voice vote a private member's bill on preventing mob lynching as the state government said that offenders are dealt with relevant sections of existing criminal laws. AIUDF legislator Aminul Islam had introduced 'The Assam Mob Lynching Prevention Bill, 2023' on the second day of the autumn session of the House.

Islam, citing various instances of mob lynching in the state in recent years, said there is always a hue and cry after every such occurrence for a law against it.

The opposition MLA said the proposed law will have provision of imprisonment for all persons involved in any incident of mob lynching, among other steps to prevent it.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika responding to the proposed bill, admitted that it deals with an important issue, with mob lynching being such an issue that no civilised person can accept.

He maintained that the government has been acting strongly against any person involved with any instance of mob lynching under relevant laws.

"We already have different sections of IPC and CrPC to deal with mob lynching. Hence, we feel there is no need for a separate bill to deal with it," Hazarika added.

Deputy speaker Numol Momin, who was in the chair, put the proposal to vote and it was rejected in a voice vote.