Existing, planned units sufficient to meet demands: Vaishnaw on opening new coach factory in Assam

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) Rail coach factories are set up keeping in view the overall requirement, and presently, the existing production units and those already planned are sufficient to meet the overall requirement of rolling stock in the near future, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Vaishnaw’s written response came when MP Joyanta Basumatary asked whether a Railway coach factory was planned to be set up in Kokrajhar for the development of the Bodoland Territorial Regions and as part of the Bodoland Accord in Assam.

He said a Wagon Periodic Overhauling Workshop has been sanctioned at Bashabari, in Kokrajhar district within the Bodoland Region of Assam, at an estimated cost of Rs 256.36 crore.

Basumatary also wanted to know the present status of the coach factory and the timeline by which this manufacturing unit is expected to start functioning.

"Rail Coach factories are set up keeping in view the Railways' overall requirement of Rolling Stock. Presently, the existing production units and those already planned are sufficient to meet the Railways' overall requirement of rolling stock in near future," Vaishnaw said.