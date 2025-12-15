Existing system for environmental clearance to continue: Centre

New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) The government has said it is not considering the establishment of a National Environmental Regulator, as recommended by the Supreme Court in its 2011 Lafarge judgment, and has instead chosen to continue with the existing institutional mechanism for granting environmental clearances.

In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, the environment ministry said the current system of appraising projects for environmental clearance may be continued.

The ministry said several steps have been taken within this framework to improve transparency and efficiency.

Responding to questions on whether it plans to set up a National Environmental Regulator (NER) and, if so, its proposed structure and powers, Minister of State for Environment Kirti Vardhan Singh replied in the negative.

The ministry said projects are granted environmental clearance based on the recommendations of independent expert appraisal committees at the central level, and state-level expert appraisal committees at the state level.

This process is carried out through a transparent, online portal called PARIVESH, it said.

The ministry also said the National Green Tribunal, constituted under the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010, functions as an independent appellate authority for environmental clearances granted under the existing system.