Exit poll: Axis My India predicts landslide victory for BJP in Delhi polls

New Delhi: Axis My India on Thursday gave the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a massive edge over the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in the Delhi assembly polls.

Axis My India suggested a monumental change in the political landscape of the capital, with BJP and its allies predicted to win between 45 to 55 seats out of the total 70, commanding a 48% vote share.

Aam Aadmi Party is projected to win 15-25 seats. AAP had won 63 seats in the previous assembly elections in 2020.

The exit poll results from Axis My India, released on X, show a significant shift in voter preference.

Here's how the vote is projected to split:

BJP-JD(U)-LJP(RV) Alliance: Expected to secure 45-55 seats with a 48% vote share.

Aam Aadmi Party: Predicted to win 15-25 seats with a 42% vote share. This indicates a reduction in AAP's previous dominance, suggesting that while they still have a significant support base, the BJP's campaign has managed to erode some of their voter base.

Congress: Expected to secure between 0-1 seat with a 7% vote share, showing a continued struggle for the once-dominant party in Delhi's political arena.

Others: A small fraction, around 3%, is expected to go to other parties or independent candidates, indicating minimal impact from these groups.

On the choice of chief minister, Arvind Kejriwal of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leads with 33% of the vote preference.

Atishi Marlena, also from AAP, received 3% of the votes.

Manoj Tiwari from BJP garnered 12%, showing BJP's continued effort to establish a significant presence in Delhi politics.

Harsh Vardhan, another BJP contender, secured 9%, indicating a split in BJP's support base.

Any candidate from AAP collectively received 5%, pointing towards a loyalty to the party rather than individual candidates.

Any candidate from BJP received 12%, showing the party's broad appeal among its voters.

Devender Yadav from Congress managed 4%, with 3% going to any candidate from Congress, reflecting a diminished influence of the once-dominant party.

Other candidates like Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva (2%), and Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav (4%) also featured in the poll, with 3% of voters opting for 'Others/Don't know'.

Interestingly, Congress’ Sandeep Dikshit did not feature in the list of preferred CM candidates.