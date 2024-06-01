Exit poll predictions extremely heartening, says MP CM; BJP will win 370 seats, asserts Chouhan

Bhopal, Jun 1 (PTI) The predictions of exit polls broadcast by various channels on Saturday, which gave a clear majority to the BJP-led NDA and a third term to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, were extremely heartening, Madhya Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said.

Former CM and senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan hoped the NDA would win more than 400 seats when results are declared on June 4.

"We fought this polls under the leadership of PM Modi with the slogan 'phir ek baar Modi sarkar'. The (exit poll) trends are extremely heartening. We will win all 29 seats in MP and the NDA will get more than 370 seats nationwide. What Modiji said, he has done. I thank the people of the country and state. India will scale new heights under PM Modi," Yadav asserted.

"The BJP and NDA will cross 400 seats. The BJP alone will get 370 seats. The trust people have in PM Modi is unparalleled," Chouhan said. PTI LAL BNM