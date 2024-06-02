Exit polls will go wrong like they did during Assembly election: Deputy CM Shivakumar

Bengaluru, June 2 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday reiterated that the exit polls would go wrong like they did during the Karnataka Assembly elections last year.

Speaking to reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence, he said, “Exit polls had predicted that Congress party would not come to power during the last Assembly elections, but they were wrong." Shivakumar, who is also the Karnataka Congress president, said the exit polls had indicated that the Congress would win only about 80-85 seats, but he had predicted that his party would bag 136 seats on the basis of the internal survey of the party.

Eventually Congress won 136 seats.

“Exit polls would consider a very small sample size of 5,000 people and hence I don’t believe in them. The people of Karnataka, especially women, have reposed faith in our guarantee schemes. I am sure they have supported us," the Deputy CM said.

According to Shivakumar, the guarantee schemes at the national level reached the people better in the second phase of the election.

"I won’t comment on the national results, but we will surely cross double digits in Karnataka,” he added.

PTI GMS ROH