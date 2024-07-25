Exit support scheme only for those units that got land before Aug 1, 2014: Goa minister

Panaji, Jul 25 (PTI) The 'exit support scheme' introduced by Goa Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) is applicable to only those units that were allotted land before August 1, 2014, state minister Mauvin Godinho said on Thursday.

Responding to a question tabled in the assembly by Congress MLAs Yuri Alemao, Carlos Ferreira, Altone D'Costa and AAP MLA Cruz Silva, the state industries minister said the scheme was devised as "ease of exit" is an essential component of "ease of doing business".

"The exit support scheme is applicable for only those industrial undertakings which were allotted land prior to August 1, 2014, is presently not operational, and they intend to exit from the allotted land. The scheme allows utilisation of non-functional plots. It will lead to new investment and employment opportunities," Godinho said.

Moreover, the state government will earn additional revenue through registration and taxes, while GIDC will see rise in its steady revenue from rent, the minister said.

"Before finalising the scheme, an internal analysis was done using data received from field managers of 24 GIDC industrial estates. The data was collected through actual site inspection and collecting details such as ownership, plot number, area, un-utilization status," he added. PTI RPS BNM