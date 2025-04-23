Exodus, booking cancellations: A surgical strike on Kashmir tourism

New Delhi/Srinagar: The Pahalgam terror attack is set to deal a blow to tourism in Jammu and Kashmir with travel agencies in several parts of the country reporting widespread cancellations of scheduled trips to the Union Territory even as the Centre said it will do the best to "minimise" the impact on hospitality sector in J&K.

Thousands of tourists began leaving Kashmir on Wednesday, a day after 26 people were killed by terrorists at Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam in Anantnag district.

Travel agents in J&K said most of the tourists were leaving the valley due to fear.

"We know tourists have by and large been safe in Kashmir but with such an incident happening here, one cannot expect them to stay back. The cancellations are massive, close to 80 per cent," Aijaz Ali, a travel operator from Srinagar, said.

He said there were cancellations of packages even for next one month.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said it was "heartbreaking" to see the exodus of tourists. He has called for a special cabinet meeting on Wednesday evening to discuss the impact of the devastating strike on tourism, the main stay of the economy in Kashmir.

In the national capital, travel agencies reported that nearly 90 per cent bookings for Kashmir have been cancelled, while some tourists are negotiating to shift their plans to alternative destinations.

"We had a few bookings from families. From bus and flight tickets to hotels -- everything was booked in advance. But the moment the news of the terror attack broke, we started receiving calls for cancellations," Dev, a travel operator in Delhi, told PTI.

Tourism industry leaders in Kolkata, a key hub in eastern India for travel to J&K, claimed that the incident could undo years of recovery and growth in the Kashmir valley.

"There had been terror attacks in Kashmir before. But never before were tourists identified and killed. The entire tourism industry and all its partners revolving around Kashmir, both in the valley and various parts of India, will go for a toss after this incident," said Bilolaksha Das, chairman of the eastern chapter of the Travel Agents Federation of India.

Das told PTI that tour operators have been receiving calls nonstop from panicked clients looking to cancel or defer their plans.

"Already several bookings have been cancelled since Tuesday night," he said.

He pointed out that Kashmir was the top destination for most domestic travellers in the last few years during the summer holidays, with seven out of the 10 bookings being for the valley.

Shamim Shah, the chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir chapter of the Travel Agents Federation of India, said the ghastly incident "may have" an impact on tourism.

"Yes, it is quite obvious that tourists might put their travel plans on hold. But it's too premature to comment on what extent the cancellations will happen. It's true that such incidents instill fear among tourists, but we should not allow the perpetrators of such ghastly acts to succeed," he told PTI.

Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that his ministry will do the best to "minimise" the dent on tourism in J&K in the wake of the Pahalgam attack.

Interacting with reporters in Delhi, Shekhawat said he and his office are in "continuous touch" with the chief secretary and the tourism secretary of the Union Territory and keeping an eye on the situation.

Asked if he has approached the J&K government and tourism department authorities in the wake of the attack, he said, "I am in touch with everybody, my office too, my secretary is also in touch with the tourism secretary in Jammu and Kashmir, the chief secretary of Jammu and Kashmir".

"We are in continuous touch and keeping an eye on that. And, we will do our best to minimise the dent on tourism in Kashmir, because of this incident, and tourism across the country," he said.

Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Ministry has asked airlines to ensure there is no surge in airfares on the Srinagar route, and airlines will be operating additional flights to the city.

Air India and IndiGo will operate a total of four additional flights from Srinagar to the national capital and Mumbai on Wednesday. Airlines have also waived ticket rescheduling and cancellation charges.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu held an urgent meeting with all airline operators and issued a strong advisory against surge pricing on the Srinagar route.

Online travel aggregators said they are working with airlines and hotels to offer free date change and cancellation waivers to travellers.

Hospitality industry players expect the terror attack to sow fear in the minds of tourists who were keen to visit J&K.

"As per the early observations, flight cancellations jumped 7x, and a drop in future bookings by nearly 40 per cent," said Manjari Singhal, Chief Growth and Business Officer, Cleartrip.

MakeMyTrip said its teams are working round the clock with airline and hotel partners to provide flexibility and assistance on bookings/ cancellations.

"Our on-ground team is doing everything in their capacity to offer support to travellers. We remain committed to providing continued assistance to both our customers and partners during this difficult time," a MakeMyTrip spokesperson said.

FAITH (Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism & Hospitality) General Secretary Rajiv Mehra said for the people of J&K, tourism is not just a livelihood, it is their pride, their legacy and their hope.

"This attack has not only harmed innocent lives but has also dealt a cruel blow to the thousands of families who depend on tourism to survive. From houseboat owners and hoteliers to local guides and artisans, every individual in this chain of warmth and welcome is affected," he said.