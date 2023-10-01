Advertisment
#National

Exotic coastal delicacies on offer at 'Oriental Seafood Festival'

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
01 Oct 2023

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) From delectable prawns to succulent lobsters, and from tender pomfret to crispy squid, an ongoing food festival here in Delhi-NCR offers a treasure trove of delicacies to true-blue seafood enthusiasts.

The month-long 'Oriental Seafood Festival', currently underway at different outlets of Chowman, features some of the most beloved seafood dishes from coastal cuisines around the world.

It offers a sea of dishes for the visitors to choose from, including 'Crab asparagus soup', 'Vietnamese chilli crab', 'Thai style jumbo prawn', 'Cantonese style squid with soy', 'Ginger & chillies' and 'Calamari in chili tamarind sauce'.

"This festival is a feast to the culinary senses and like every year we've casted a net of flavours from the East to bring you the sea's finest. I, with my team of chef's have been working on the menu for quite some time and I hope this year's Seafood Festival becomes a huge hit once again," Debaditya Chaudhury, MD, Chowman Hospitality Pvt Ltd., said in a statement.

Other seafood exotics, showcasing the flavours of the ocean, are 'Lobster with mint, lemon and chilli'; 'Singapore chilli whole crab'; 'Vietnamese seafood pho-bowl', Shrimp Chahan' and more.

Notably, all the ingredients for the wholesome coastal cuisine are sourced from Kolkata.

The food goes off the table on October 10. PTI MG SHD SHD

