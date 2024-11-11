Exotic primate enclosure inaugurated in Odisha's Nandankanan zoo

Bhubaneswar, Nov 11 (PTI) An exotic primate enclosure has been opened at the Nandankanan Zoological Park near the Odisha capital.

Seven species of primates from around the world have been housed in the naturalistic enclosure, Odisha Forest, Environment and Climate Change Minister Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia said while inaugurating it on Sunday.

He said the enclosure would help attract more tourists to the zoo.

Tourists can witness Cotton Top Tamarin, Golden Handed Tamarin, Siamang, Black Tufted Marmoset, Common Marmoset, Geoffroy's Marmoset and Squirrel Monkey in the new enclosure, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Susanta Nanda said.

There are plans to bring three more species of exotic primates to the zoo in the coming days, he added.

The enclosure, developed over an area of 13,665 sq ft, has seven nature-simulating enclosures with species-specific enrichment, 18 feeding cells, and 10 back kraals, meticulously designed to mimic the natural habitat of these fascinating creatures at an expenditure of Rs 1.75 crore, he said.

Visitor facilities have also been upgraded with the addition of stretchable tensile fabric canopy, glass fronted viewing area, waterfall, landscaping and stamp concrete roads, the official added. PTI BBM ACD