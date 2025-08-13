Exotic reptiles seized from passenger at Kempegowda International Airport

Bengaluru, Aug 13 (PTI) Customs officials at Kempegowda International Airport near Devanahalli said they had seized several exotic and protected reptiles, including snakes, from a passenger who arrived from Bangkok.

The seizure was made on Tuesday during luggage screening, when reptiles were found packed in boxes concealed inside the passenger’s baggage, they said.

The animals, smuggled illegally into the country, were confiscated, and the passenger is under investigation.

The seized reptiles have been handed over to the Forest Department for further action, they added. PTI COR GMS SSK