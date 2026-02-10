Expand areas of expertise, be people-friendly: Kerala police chief to new officers

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 10 (PTI) Kerala Police Chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar on Tuesday said that traditional policing methods are evolving, urging officers to expand their expertise and adopt a people-friendly approach.

Chandrasekhar was speaking at the passing out ceremony of 73 sub-inspectors at the Kerala Police Academy, a statement from the State Police Media Centre (SPMC) said.

The police chief noted that the force faces challenges such as cybercrime, virtual arrests, cryptocurrency fraud, and organised drug trafficking.

"These cannot be stopped by physical strength or organised force alone. The new generation of crimes must be tackled through intelligence and technological understanding," he said.

He also called on the newly inducted sub-inspectors (SIs) to be people-oriented in their policing.

Awards were distributed to cadets who excelled during training.

Ananthu Shekhar R was named the best all-rounder and indoor cadet, Nizamuddin K S was the best outdoor cadet, and Sanjay K was the best shooter, it said.

The SIs, whose one-year basic training began on January 8, 2025, received expert instruction in parade and physical fitness, shield and lathi drill, mob operations, obstacle courses, field craft and map reading, bomb detection and disposal, karate, yoga, swimming, and driving.

The Special Operations Group (SOG) provided training in anti-terrorism, commando operations, high-altitude and coastal security, and handling advanced weapons.

Classroom training covered the Constitution of India, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), Indian Evidence Act, as well as police station management, traffic management, case investigation, VIP relations, internal security, disaster management, forensic science, artificial intelligence in policing, cybercrime, and criminology.

The officers also trained with the National Disaster Response Force on safeguarding people during natural calamities and received practical exposure in coastal security at the Kochi naval base and Fort Kochi coastal police station, and in forensic medicine at Thrissur Medical College Hospital.

"The training will enhance professional skills, improve public interaction, and help translate the police motto 'Mridu Bhave Drida Kriya' into reality," the statement said.

The latest SI batch comprises 22 postgraduates and 51 graduates in various streams, it added. PTI HMP SSK