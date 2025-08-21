Expand AYUSH-based services to promote integrative oncology approaches: Parl panel

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) A parliamentary committee has recommended taking proactive steps to expand the institutional footprint of AYUSH-based healthcare services across the country to promote integrative oncology approaches and enable patients to benefit from diverse therapeutic options rooted in India's traditional knowledge systems for combating cancer.

Headed by Narain Dass Gupta, the Committee on Petitions of the Rajya Sabha noted in its 163rd report presented on Wednesday that the penetration of alternative systems of medicine -- namely Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Unani and Siddha -- within the domain of cancer care remains significantly limited in comparison to allopathic treatment modalities.

The Ministry of AYUSH has reported ongoing advancements in cancer-related research across these traditional systems.

It also recommended the establishment of dedicated institutions for AYUSH-based cancer care in every state and Union Territory (UT), modelled on the All India Institute of Ayurveda, New Delhi.

"Such a move would broaden access, promote integrative oncology approaches and enable patients to benefit from diverse therapeutic options rooted in India's traditional knowledge systems," the panel said.

The Committee further recommended that cancer be declared a notifiable disease across all states and UTs.

It said reliable data is vital for assessing public health issues, particularly cancer, where comprehensive information is essential to track trends, design policies and plan infrastructure.

At present, cancer data is primarily drawn from the National Cancer Registry Programme (NCRP), which covers only about 18 per cent of the population, which is insufficient for a national picture. Healthcare professionals have long advocated for declaring cancer a notifiable disease.

At present, the government's position is guided by WHO norms, which limit notification to communicable diseases.

"However, given the rising cancer burden in India, this stance warrants a serious reconsideration. Given India's rising cancer burden, the Committee is of the view that declaring cancer notifiable would ensure systematic reporting, generate real-time and credible data, strengthen surveillance and enable evidence-based policymaking.

"It would support targeted interventions, rational resource allocation, region-specific strategies and development of appropriate infrastructure," it said in the report.

While some states have already made cancer notifiable, a national mandate would ensure uniform documentation and a clear picture of the disease burden.

The Committee also noted that while banks, PSUs and corporates invest substantially in corporate social responsibility (CSR) largely in healthcare, education and women's empowerment, these efforts are often compliance-driven and concentrated around operational areas. It, therefore, recommended that a defined share of CSR funds be earmarked for cancer care to complement government efforts, particularly by establishing diagnostic centres, radiotherapy units and palliative care facilities in underserved and rural regions.

Corporates should realign CSR strategies with national health priorities, shifting to a needs-based outcome-driven model that meaningfully addresses gaps in the cancer care ecosystem and contributes to inclusive nation-building, the panel said.

Patient Assistance Programmes are a commendable initiative by the government aimed at ensuring access to affordable medicines, particularly for economically vulnerable sections of society, the panel noted.

Programmes such as the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) play a critical role in providing low-cost medicines to patients from low-income groups.

It noted that while some pharmaceutical companies do offer patient support programmes, their presence remains limited. It recommended engaging more pharmaceutical manufacturers to implement such initiatives, particularly in areas where access to healthcare services is inadequate.

"This would greatly enhance the accessibility and affordability of essential treatments for disadvantaged populations. The Patient Assistance Programmes must also educate the patients about the treatment methodologies available and ensure that they adhere to the treatment plan.

"They should also be educated about the different government schemes available," the panel recommended.