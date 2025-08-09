Expand support infrastructure for treated but abandoned mentally ill patients: Himachal HC to govt

Shimla, Aug 8 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh High Court has directed the state government to expand support infrastructure, particularly halfway homes, for treated but abandoned mentally ill patients and ensure compliance with the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017.

A division bench consisting of Chief Justice G S Sandhawalia and Justice Ranjan Sharma had taken suo motu cognisance of a representation of July 10, 2024, raising concerns regarding conditions at Himachal Hospital for Mental Health and rehabilitation (HHMH) located at Boileauganj in Shimla and the appointment of certain officials.

The court had appointed advocate Vishali Lakhanpal as amicus curiae, who visited the hospital and submitted a detailed report pointing out difficulties in discharging court-admitted patients even after full recovery due to lack of a legal mechanism or family willingness.

The order was passed on Wednesday and the copy of the order was made available on Friday.

The report also referred to the absence of essential medical testing facilities in HHMH, forcing staff to escort patients to IGMC Shimla, causing difficulties and putting their safety to risk.

In response to the concerns raised by the amicus curiae, the state government had assured the high court that arrangements for lab operators from IGMC had been made to conduct tests at HHMH itself and also informed that two fully-occupied halfway homes with 25 beds managed by NGOs existed in Solan and Mandi districts.

As many as 628 patients were admitted to HHMH between 2021 and 2025, out of which 137 were destitute brought through court orders, the court was informed.

The state also indicated plans to open at least one halfway home in each district, in consultation with the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment and other stakeholders.

Disposing of the case, the court appreciated the efforts of the amicus curiae and closed the proceedings with the expectation that the state will fulfil its commitment to expand the network of halfway homes in a phased manner.

The court also took notice of efforts by NGOs like Surbi Social Awareness and Welfare Society (Kangra), Shradha Rehabilitation Foundation (Maharashtra), Welfare Society (Kangra), and Aastha Welfare Society (Sirmaur), which successfully facilitated the reunion of 84 patients with their families.

The high court also asked the government to ensure compliance with the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017 and uphold the right to community living for persons with mental illness. PTI BPL MNK MNK