Expanding banking services to remote areas of Chhattisgarh is govt's top priority: CM Sai

Raipur, Aug 11 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has said that the state government's top priority is to deliver banking services to the state's remote areas and ensure farmers, traders, and ordinary citizens get access to these facilities in their villages.

The chief minister pointed out that banking facilities not only accelerate economic activities but also serve as a foundation for the effective implementation of government schemes.

He was speaking after virtually inaugurating three new branches of Chhattisgarh Rajya Gramin Bank from his Camp Office in Bagia village in Jashpur district on Sunday, a government statement said.

The newly inaugurated branches are located at Aara, Kudekela and Chhichhli villages in Jashpur, it said.

The new branches will cater to nearly 44,000 people from 23 gram panchayats and 48 dependent villages, the release quoted Sai as saying.

Residents will no longer have to travel long distances for banking services, saving both time and money, he said.

Sai said Atal Digital Seva Kendras have been set up in 268 panchayats of Jashpur district, enabling transactions worth nearly Rs 15 crore so far.

The government plans to open these centres in all panchayats by the upcoming Panchayat Diwas, he said.

Atal Digital Seva Kendras provide banking, insurance, and government scheme-related services right in villages, the release stated.