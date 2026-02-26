Expanding coaching terminals in cities to meet rising passenger demand: Vaishnaw

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) Indian Railways is expanding coaching terminals and enhancing sectional and operational capacities in various cities to meet rising passenger demand and reduce congestion, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday.

"This move will upgrade our railway network and improve nationwide connectivity," he added.

A statement from the ministry stated that in view of the rapid sustained growth in demand for travel, the capacity of major cities to originate new trains needs to be doubled from the current level in the next five years.

"The current infrastructure serving needs to be augmented so as to meet the requirements of upcoming years," the ministry said.

It emphasized four major action plans for doubling the originating capacity by the year 2030. These include augmenting the current terminals with additional platforms, stabling lines, pit lines, and adequate shunting facilities.

The plans also include identifying and creating new terminals in and around the urban area; building maintenance facilities, including mega coaching complexes; and increasing the sectional capacity with traffic facility works, signalling upgradation, etc., the statement said.