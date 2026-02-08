Expansion of Ozar airport will significantly boost regional development and connectivity: Fadnavis

Nashik, Feb 8 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said the expansion of the Ozar airport will significantly boost regional development and connectivity ahead of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027.

"Air travel is no longer a luxury but an essential necessity. The expansion of Nashik airport will accelerate overall development," Fadnavis said after performing the groundbreaking ceremony of the project.

He noted that Nashik is expected to witness an eight- to tenfold increase in the number of devotees during the Kumbh Mela, necessitating enhanced infrastructure and facilities.

The chief minister said the airport expansion will substantially increase passenger handling capacity and also improve connectivity for industrial activity.

Nashik, a leading district in horticulture and vegetable production, will benefit from cargo connectivity, opening up international markets for perishable goods and fruits, he added.

"With the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has gained access to the European Union and the United States markets. Agreements have been signed with the EU and the US, and the easing of restrictions will boost export-oriented activities," Fadnavis said, adding that Nashik’s exports are expected to grow significantly under the new arrangements.

Referring to the defence sector, Fadnavis said Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has begun large-scale production at Ozar and received substantial orders, which will generate employment and attract ancillary industries.

"Today is not just the bhoomipujan of an airport. Along with aeroplanes, Nashik’s development will take off from here,” he said.

Fadnavis said the state government has allocated Rs 640 crore for the airport expansion. He added that Nashik has re-emerged as an industrial investment hotspot, attracting large-scale investments.

"We earlier brought investments worth Rs 50,000 crore to Nashik. Recently, at Davos, we secured Rs 55,000 crore in investments for five districts of North Maharashtra, which will generate employment for about 75,000 people,” he said. Of this, Nashik alone has received Rs 13,000 crore in investments.

The chief minister also highlighted that Mahindra & Mahindra’s Nashik plant has secured the country’s largest export order for 35,000 Bolero SUVs, positioning the city as a key automobile manufacturing hub.

"We have given Rs 640 crore, and it will be used for the expansion of this airport. We know that Nashik's industrialisation took place rapidly in the beginning of the last few years, but it had stopped due to some reasons, but now again Nashik has become an industrial investment hotspot," he said.

Outlining preparations for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, Fadnavis said infrastructure works worth Rs 30,000 crore are underway, involving the PWD, MSSIDC and Nashik Municipal Corporation. Efforts are also being made to rejuvenate the Godavari River and develop the Nashik Parikrama Marg.

"The last Kumbh Mela was conducted safely with the cooperation of sadhus and mahants. This time too, work is being carried out as per their guidance. The Union and state governments will spare no effort for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela,” he said. PTI COR NSK