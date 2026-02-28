Expansion of Y Khemchand Singh Cabinet likely after budget session of Assembly: BJP MLA

Imphal, Feb 28 (PTI) BJP MLA Tongbram Robindro Singh on Saturday claimed that the expansion of Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh's cabinet is likely to take place after the upcoming Budget session of the state Assembly.

Y Khemchand Singh was sworn in as the chief minister of Manipur on February 4 after President's rule was revoked in the state.

BJP MLA Nemcha Kipgen, who belongs to the Kuki community, and Naga People's Front legislator L Dikho also took oath with Singh as the deputy chief ministers of Manipur.

BJP's Govindas Konthoujam and K Loken Singh of NPP were also sworn in as ministers.

Tongbram told reporters, at the sidelines of a programme, "There definitely will be expansion of the council of ministers, but it will take a few more days as the budget session is coming up. The assembly (budget) session will commence after the Holi festival and after that, we are expecting ministerial expansion." On the media queries on the demand for separate administration by Kuki Zo civil organisations, minister Govindas Konthoujam said that as the country follows a democratic system, anyone can demand anything.

Konthoujam said, "India is the greatest democratic country, and anybody can demand anything. There is no harm in demanding anything they (Kuki Zo) feel." PTI COR RG