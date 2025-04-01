Expatriate forum launches anti-drug campaign in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 1 (PTI) An expatriate forum of Malayalis has launched an anti-drug campaign in all 14 districts of Kerala aimed at creating awareness about the dangers of narcotic menace.

Vienna-headquartered World Malayali Federation (WMF) would also carry out a comprehensive drive in 166 world countries, where it has presence, it's office-bearers said in a statement on Tuesday.

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly V D Satheesan inaugurated the campaign at a function held in Vienna on Sunday.

During his address, Satheesan said drug enforcement is not about increasing the number of cases. Rather, it is about finding and eliminating the source of narcotics.

He further said the government's mechanisms should break the supply chain of drugs, which is growing at an alarming rate in Kerala.

Noted businesses and founder chairman of WMF, Prince Pallikkunnel and other office bearers of the organisation also attended the programme, the statement added.