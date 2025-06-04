Expect faster Miraj-Kolhapur journey as Railway Minister approves chord line project

Mumbai, Jun 4 (PTI) Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday approved a Rs 128.78 crore chord line project which will de-congest train operations at Miraj junction in Sangli district of Maharashtra, the Central Railway said.

The new line is expected to end the detention of trains heading to Kolhapur from Kurduwadi or Hubballi, the CR stated in a release.

The 1.73-km chord line, sanctioned under the Multi-Tracking/Flyover/Bypass Line Capacity Augmentation initiative, is aimed at de-congesting train operations at Miraj Junction.

Miraj is an important interchange point on the Miraj-Pune, Miraj-Kolhapur, Miraj-Pandharpur, and Miraj-Londa routes.

The shortest distance between two given railway stations is called the chord line.

The release highlighted the current detention of up to 120 minutes at Miraj for trains arriving from Kurduwadi or Hubballi for engine or brake van reversals before proceeding towards Kolhapur.

"The proposed chord line will remove these operational delays, thereby improving network efficiency," the release stated, adding that it was a long-standing demand of passengers for speedier travel.

This is a significant step forward in strengthening the railway infrastructure in Western Maharashtra and will pave the way for more efficient goods and passenger train operations in the region, the release said. PTI KK NSK