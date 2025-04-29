Expect India to strongly oppose IMF loan to Pakistan: Jairam Ramesh

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday claimed that the IMF has announced that its executive board is meeting on May 9 to consider Pakistan's request for a new USD 1.3 billion loan and said that it expects India to strongly oppose this assistance.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the IMF has just announced that its executive board is meeting to consider Pakistan's request for a new $1.3 billion loan under the IMF's Resilience and Sustainability Facility.

"The Congress expects India to strongly oppose this assistance," he said in his post on X.

अंतर्राष्ट्रीय मुद्रा कोष (IMF) ने घोषणा की है कि उसकी कार्यकारी बोर्ड की बैठक 9 मई 2025 को आयोजित होगी, जिसमें Resilience and Sustainability Facility के तहत पाकिस्तान को 13,000 लाख डॉलर के नए ऋण के अनुरोध पर विचार किया जाएगा।



Ramesh also shared the screenshot of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board calendar which showed that it will meet on May 9 to discuss the "first review under the extended arrangement under the extended fund facility, request for modification of performance criteria, and request for an arrangement under the resilience and sustainability facility".

The Congress last Thursday had said the cowardly Pahalgam attack masterminded by Pakistan is a direct assault on the values of our republic.