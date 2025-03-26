Expect Rahul Gandhi to follow rules of procedure, says LS Speaker

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday asked Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi to follow the rules of procedure that members are expected to observe to uphold the dignity of the House.

It was not immediately clear what was the reason for the Speaker to make the observation.

The Speaker said members are expected to conduct themselves in a manner that upholds the high standards and dignity of the House.

"Several instances have come to my notice where the conduct of members does not conform to the high standards," the Speaker said.

"In this House, father and daughter, mother and daughter, husband and wife have been members. In this context, I expect the Leader of the Opposition to conduct himself per Rule 349 that deals with rules to be observed by members in the House," the Speaker said.

"Especially, it is expected of the Leader of the Opposition to conduct himself as per the rules," the Speaker said.