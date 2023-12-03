Expected Cong victory in Telangana, Chhattisgarh and close fight in MP: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Dec 3 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said the Congress was expecting a victory in the assembly polls in Telangana and Chhattisgarh and a close fight in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, based on internal assessment.

Advertisment

Siddaramaiah was reacting to the current trends following counting of votes polled in Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan assembly elections.

He maintained that it was too early to predict the election results based on the trends.

"We are in the leading position in Telangana and there are some variations in Chhattisgarh," the Chief Minister told reporters.

Advertisment

"Our internal assessment showed victory in two states -- Telangana and Chhattisgarh. We thought there will be a close fight in MP and Rajasthan," he added.

Asked about the possibility of bringing the winning Congress MLAs in Telangana to Karnataka, the CM wondered why they should be called to Bengaluru.

"Why calling them here? No MLAs are going anywhere," Siddaramaiah said.

According to the current trends Congress is leading in Telangana, while BJP is in the leading position in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. PTI GMS SDP ROH