Expedite all MP-MLA trials pending for over 20 years: Allahabad High Court

Prayagraj, Oct 25 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has directed the MP-MLA courts to expedite trials against former and sitting lawmakers pending for more than 20 years.

A two-judge bench comprising Justices M K Gupta and Samit Gopal directed the districts to file a status report on the order by December 10.

Hearing a PIL on Thursday, the court directed the registry to compile data received from different courts and place before it in the form of a tabular chart.

During the course of hearing, in compliance with a previous order of the court, a status report was submitted by the high court office with the details of the cases pending for more than 20 years.

Nine cases of MP-MLA have been pending for even over 30 years, the data showed. PTI COR RAJ VN VN