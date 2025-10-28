Expedite compensation distribution to farmers: Gehlot to Rajasthan govt

Jaipur, Oct 28 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday urged the Rajasthan government to expedite compensation disbursal to farmers who have suffered crop losses over the past three years, saying many are yet to receive their dues.

In a post on X, the former chief minister said farmers from several districts have informed him that compensation for crop damage during the kharif season of 2022, 2023 and 2024 has not been fully disbursed.

Gehlot said that in December last year, after receiving a memorandum from a delegation of farmers from Jodhpur regarding the pending compensation for 2023, he wrote to Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, but farmers have still "not received their compensation".

Citing complaints from Bharatpur district, the Congress leader said compensation for 2022 had reached only around 17,000 farmers while nearly 19,000 were still waiting.

"The process for the 2024 crop compensation has also not been completed," Gehlot said, adding that the delay is causing growing resentment among the farmers.

"The chief minister should immediately review why the farmers' rightful compensation is being delayed. Relief should reach them as soon as possible," he said. PTI AG DIV DIV