Expedite forest clearances to speed up development projects, Himachal CM Sukhu tells officials

Shimla, Aug 8 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed officials to expedite forest clearances so that work on flagship development projects can begin without delay.

Advertisment

In a review meeting of the forest department late on Monday, Sukhu directed the officials to prioritise these projects to benefit the state's people, according to a statement issued on Tuesday.

Noting the approval for the proposed international standard zoological park at Bankhandi in Kangra district, the chief minister called for immediate preparatory action to commence its construction.

He also stressed on the appointment of an international-level consultant to ensure that the proposed zoo meets global standards and provides an enriching experience to tourists.

Advertisment

While reviewing ecotourism activities, Sukhu said advertisements will be released shortly to invite leading private players.

Ecotourism sites will be awarded to private companies on both cluster and individual basis, generating revenue for the state and creating employment for locals. The state government is committed to promote ecotourism as tourism is key for Himachal's economy, Sukhu said.

Addressing the issue of trees uprooted during the monsoon, Sukhu directed the forest department to promptly remove those.

He also emphasised the importance of finalising a standard operating procedure for enumeration, marking, extraction and disposal of the trees to minimise revenue loss. He also stressed on the need for afforestation drives. PTI BPL SZM