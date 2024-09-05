Expedite investigation of 2.67 lakh pending cases: Bihar chief secretary to officials

Patna, Sep 5 (PTI) The Bihar government on Thursday directed senior police officers to ensure speedy investigation of 2.67 lakh pending cases, and bring down the number of cases awaiting investigation to 1 lakh within six months.

The instructions were issued by Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena during a review meeting on the law and order situation in the state.

“The CS directed officials concerned to ensure speedy and time-bound investigation in pending 2.67 lakh cases, and also execution of 86,000 pending non-bailable warrants against the suspects,” an official release said.

“The state police has now total 23,000 investigators; therefore, the pending investigation in cases must be completed on priority basis... it should be brought to 1 lakh within six months,” it said.

All district magistrates have also been asked to ensure availability of land for those police stations that don’t have their own buildings in the respective areas of jurisdiction, it added. PTI PKD RBT