Expedite Kothagudem airport clearances, Renuka Chowdhury urges Centre in RS

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury on Tuesday pressed the government to fast-track clearances for the proposed Kothagudem greenfield airport in Telangana, highlighting the project's significance for industrial connectivity, tourism, and border security.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, the Telangana MP pointed to delays that have plagued the project since 2016, when the initial project report received clearance and recommendations.

"A year has passed, nothing has happened on the ground," Chowdhury said, urging the Centre to expedite approvals and keep cost overruns in mind.

The Telangana government has repeatedly approached the Centre seeking progress on the airport.

In 2024, the state identified 950 acres at Palwancha for the project and requested the Airports Authority of India to conduct a pre-feasibility study, which was completed in 2025. Despite this, Chowdhury said, there has been no movement on implementation.

The Congress MP underscored the strategic importance of the proposed airport, noting that Kothagudem is home to major industrial establishments, including Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL), Kothagudem Thermal Power Station (KTPS), and the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC), which collectively employ approximately 23,000 people.

"This would improve connectivity for business, facilitate tourism for the Bhadrachalam temple which is the only one of its kind in the whole of South and enhance border security," she said.

Chowdhury revealed that the state government had earlier provided land for the project, but this was deemed inadequate by authorities.

Subsequently, a second site was identified and submitted for scrutiny. "The land has been identified and asked for scrutiny and the detailed clearances from the central government must be expedited," she said.

Taking a dig at the government, the Congress leader invoked the Bhadrachalam temple dedicated to Lord Ram. "Since they talk so much about Bhagwan Ram... Bhadrachalam temple is one of the oldest, far older than the new Ayodhya temple and at least for the Lord's sake, for Bhagwan Ram's sake, expedite this airport," she said.

The MP warned that further delays would result in severe cost overruns and continued inconvenience for residents of the industrially and culturally significant region.